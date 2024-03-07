Germany extends Rosneft trusteeship as Russian oil giant seeks buyer - sources

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - Germany on Thursday extended its trusteeship over the local units of Russia's Rosneft ROSN.MM for six additional months, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as Berlin hopes Rosneft will sell its assets by autumn.

Berlin took effective control of Rosneft's German assets, including its 54.17% stake in Berlin's PCK Schwedt refinery, in September 2022 in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The government extended the trusteeship twice after winning a lawsuit by Rosneft challenging the measure.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Holger Hansen and Riham Alkousaa, Editing by Rachel More)

