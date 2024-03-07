Germany extends Rosneft trusteeship as Russian oil firm seeks buyer

By Riham Alkousaa and Andreas Rinke

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - Germany extended its trusteeship over Rosneft's ROSN.MM local units for a third time on Thursday as the Russian oil giant attempts to sell its German assets.

Last week, the German economy ministry said Rosneft was aiming to conclude the sale process by September, when the next period of Berlin's trusteeship over the assets expires.

Berlin took effective control of Rosneft's German assets, including its 54.17% stake in Berlin's PCK Schwedt refinery, in September 2022 in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The German government has extended the trusteeship twice after winning a lawsuit where Rosneft challenged the measure.

The ministry said in a statement that Rosneft's German business was one of Germany's largest oil processing companies, covering around 12% of the country's capacity.

"The extension of the trust administration will address the ongoing threat to energy supply security," the ministry added.

The latest extension comes after Berlin last month signalled that it was considering expropriating the assets. It said that if Russia regained control over the refineries their operations would be jeopardised because their contractual partners would refuse to cooperate.

The law firm representing Rosneft in Germany said the trusteeship extension was expected.

"This means that the politically and legally questionable expropriation plans of the Federal Minister of Economics, which are also controversial within the German government, are no longer being pursued," Malmendier Legal told Reuters.

The law firm on Sunday confirmed Rosneft was seriously considering the sale of the German assets.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Holger Hansen and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Rachel More and Milla Nissi)

