Germany expects further Iran sanctions at EU foreign ministers meeting

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

January 20, 2023 — 05:47 am EST

Written by Andreas Rinke and Rachel More for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers are expected to agree further sanctions targeting members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps at their meeting in Brussels on Monday, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Office said on Friday.

Asked at a regular government news conference in Berlin whether sanctions could hamper diplomatic efforts to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons, the spokesperson said: "The focus of our policy currently is increasing pressure on the Iranian regime."

