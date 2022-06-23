Germany enters Phase 2 of emergency gas plan

Contributors
Paul Carrel Reuters
Miranda Murray Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Germany entered Phase 2 of its three-stage emergency gas plan on Thursday due to reduced supply from Russia and high prices but is not yet triggering a clause that lets utilities pass on soaring gas costs to customers, the Economy Ministry said.

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - Germany entered Phase 2 of its three-stage emergency gas plan on Thursday due to reduced supply from Russia and high prices but is not yet triggering a clause that lets utilities pass on soaring gas costs to customers, the Economy Ministry said.

The Phase 2 "alarm stage" kicks in when the government sees a high risk of long-term supply shortages of gas. Facing dwindling gas flows from main supplier Russia, Europe's top economy had been at Phase 1 of its emergency plan since end March.

"We must not fool ourselves: The cut in gas supplies is an economic attack on us by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a statement.

Under the Phase 2 plan, Berlin will provide a credit line of 15 billion euros ($15.8 billion) to fill gas storage facilities. In addition, a gas auction model will be launched this summer to encourage industrial gas consumers to save gas.

($1 = 0.9515 euros)

(Reporting by Paul Carrel, Miranda Murray Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters