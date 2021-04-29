US Markets

Germany economy minister stresses ongoing role of gas, Russia partnership

Vera Eckert Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Germany will need natural gas as a bridging technology in the short and medium term as it abandons nuclear power and coal-to-power generation successively, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said at a Russian-German conference on Thursday.

The minister said that his country would seek to build on the existing partnership with Russia in fossil fuels in a planned transition to developing hydrogen from renewable sources as an alternative fuel.

Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said at the same webcast meeting that the established gas partnership should be built upon in new areas to the two countries' mutual benefit.

