Germany, Denmark agree green hydrogen infrastructure roll-out from 2028

March 24, 2023 — 04:17 am EDT

Written by Riham Alkousaa for Reuters ->

BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - Germany and Denmark on Friday agreed to cooperate on advancing the roll-out of green hydrogen transmission infrastructure between western Denmark and northern Germany from 2028, the German Economy Ministry said.

Berlin and Copenhagen agreed to assist potential hydrogen infrastructure operators and users in designing and implementing hydrogen infrastructure projects.

