Germany decides AstraZeneca vaccine can be used for over 60s - document

BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - German federal and state health ministries agreed that from Wednesday AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine can be used for people aged 60 and older following further reports of a rare brain blood disorder, a document on their agreement showed.

Acting on advice from Germany's vaccine committee, known as STIKO, the health ministries also agreement the Anglo-Swedish firm's vaccine could be used for high-risk patients aged below 60.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com;; +49 30 2888 5216; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: paul.carrel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.