Germany decides AstraZeneca vaccine can be used for over 60s - document

BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - German federal and state health ministries agreed that from Wednesday AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine can be used for people aged 60 and older following further reports of a rare brain blood disorder, a document on their agreement showed.

Acting on advice from Germany's vaccine committee, known as STIKO, the health ministries also agreement the Anglo-Swedish firm's vaccine could be used for high-risk patients aged below 60.

