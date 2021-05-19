Germany confirms U.S. sanctions waiver regarding Nord Stream 2

BERLIN, May 19 (Reuters) - Germany on Wednesday confirmed plans of the U.S. administration to waive sanctions on the company behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Europe and its chief executive.

"There is a presidential waiver for the Nord Stream 2 company and its CEO, who is a German citizen," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told a news conference.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

