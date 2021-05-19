US Markets

Germany confirms U.S. sanctions waiver regarding Nord Stream 2

Contributor
Sabine Siebold Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Germany on Wednesday confirmed plans of the U.S. administration to waive sanctions on the company behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Europe and its chief executive.

BERLIN, May 19 (Reuters) - Germany on Wednesday confirmed plans of the U.S. administration to waive sanctions on the company behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Europe and its chief executive.

"There is a presidential waiver for the Nord Stream 2 company and its CEO, who is a German citizen," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told a news conference.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((Sabine.Siebold@thomsonreuters.com; +49-30-2201-33574;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular