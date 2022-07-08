US Markets

Germany confirms positive signal from Canada on Nord Stream 1 turbine

Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Andreas Rinke Reuters
Tom Kaeckenhof Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Germany on Friday confirmed that the government had received a positive signal from Canada regarding the delivery of a turbine needed for the maintenance of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany, but could not say that the turbine had been delivered.

Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM cut capacity along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to just 40% of usual levels last month, citing the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE, SIEGn.DE in Canada.

A decision to return the turbine had already been taken, a source familiar with the issue told Reuters on Thursday.

The turbine would be sent to Germany first which will then deliver it to Gazprom so Canada does not breach any sanctions, a government source told Reuters.

Siemens Energy declined to comment on the news.

The Kremlin on Friday said it would increase gas supplies to Europe if the turbine was returned.

Ukraine opposes Canada's handing over the turbine to Gazprom and Kyiv believes such a move would flout sanctions on Russia, a Ukrainian energy ministry source said on Thursday.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

