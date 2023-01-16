Germany can fill up gas storages at affordable prices next winter: minister

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN MANG

January 16, 2023 — 07:07 am EST

Written by Vera Eckert, Riham Alkousaa, Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Germany can reasonably hope to fill up its gas storages at favourable prices for next winter, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday, but cautioned that the energy crisis in Europe's biggest economy is not over yet.

"For the year 2023, and the winter of 2023/24, I think we have a more than justified hope that we will have full storage facilities at the beginning of winter as well, and that we will then have energy security and stability ... also at favourable prices," he said at an energy summit organised by Handelsblatt newspaper.

Habeck said Germany has built a short-term gas import infrastructure of 14 billion cubic metres (BCM) per year with the liquefied gas terminals it started constructing last year. But 30 BCM were still needed to compensate for Russian gas imports that were disrupted following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

