Germany can fill up gas storage at affordable prices next winter -minister

Adds details, background

BERLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Germany can reasonably hope to fill up its gas storage facilities at favourable prices for next winter, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday, but cautioned that the energy crisis in Europe's biggest economy is not over yet.

"For the year 2023, and the winter of 2023/24, I think we have a more than justified hope that we will have full storage facilities at the beginning of winter as well, and that we will then have energy security and stability ... also at favourable prices," he said at an energy summit organised by Handelsblatt newspaper.

Habeck, who is also Germany's vice-chancellor, said the country now has the infrastructure to import 14 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year after building three floating liquefied gas terminals since last year.

But 30 bcm were still needed to compensate for the 55 bcm that were pumped from Russia each year through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, he added.

"We have stared into the abyss ... now we are building bridges across it," Habeck said.

If temperatures fall below 0 degrees Celsius, Germany would drain 1% of its storage per day, meaning the current reserve would be enough, Habeck said.

The European Commission aims for EU countries to start jointly buying gas "well before summer", European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Monday, an attempt to help countries refill storage and avoid a supply crunch next winter.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, Riham Alkousaa and Christoph Steitz; editing by Matthias Williams, Rachel More and Susan Fenton)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @RihamKousa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.