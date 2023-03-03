US Markets

Germany calls for probe of reported Iranian school girl poisonings

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 03, 2023 — 03:52 am EST

BERLIN, March 3 (Reuters) - Reports of poison attacks on school girls in Iran are shocking and must be investigated fully, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday, joining the United States in expressing her concern.

Hundreds of Iranian girls in different schools have suffered "mild poison" attacks over recent months, according to the country's health minister, with some politicians suggesting they could have been targeted by religious groups opposed to girls' education.

"Girls must be able to go to school without fear," Baerbock said on Twitter. "This is nothing less than their human right. All cases must be fully investigated."

