Germany buys Uniper stake from Finland's Fortum

HELSINKI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany has agreed to nationalise Uniper UN01.DE by buying Fortum's FORTUM.HE stake in the gas importer, the three involved parties said on Wednesday.

The agreement comprises a capital increase of 8 billion euros ($7.94 billion) for an issue price of 1.70 euros per share excluding the shareholders' subscription rights, Uniper said in a statement.

The capital increase will exclusively be signed by the Federal Government and will lead to a shareholding of the German government in Uniper of approximately 93%, the German company said.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck will make a statement at 08:30 a.m. (0630 GMT) on Wednesday on Uniper, the ministry said.

Uniper, Germany's largest importer of Russian gas, burned through its cash reserves sourcing gas on the spot market after Russia cut flows to Germany, triggering a rescue package with Berlin which was agreed in July.

Finland's Fortum said it had agreed to sell its 56% stake in Uniper to the German government for 0.5 billion euros ($498.10 million).

