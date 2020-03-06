Germany Bund yield heads closer to record low

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield fell to a new six-month low on Friday, taking it closer to record lows hit last year, as the coronavirus outbreak continued to rattle world markets.

German Bund futures rose more than 50 ticks in early European trade, while 10-year bond yields in Germany - the euro zone's benchmark bond issuer - fell to as low as -0.719% DE10YT=RR.

That puts it within sight of a record low hit in early September of around -0.74%.

