Germany, Belgium plan second electricity interconnector for 2030s

BRUSSELS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Germany and Belgium plan to launch a second electricity interconnector in the 2030s to transport renewable energy between the countries, their power network operators said on Tuesday.

Europe's demand for interconnectors is expected to grow in the coming decades, as renewable energy use expands and more infrastructure is needed to ensure clean power can flow across countries to where it is needed.

German transmission system operator Amprion and Belgium's Elia said they will sketch out a plan for the new interconnector's size, location and technology by mid-2024.

The interconnector will not be commissioned until after 2037, however, since work must first be done on the countries' domestic power grids, they said.

Belgium and Germany opened their first interconnector in 2020, which last year exchanged 5TWh of electricity - 63% of it from Germany to Belgium, and 37% in the other direction.

Belgium is planning to launch two other power interconnectors by the early 2030s - one with Denmark, the other with Britain.

The plans were announced as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo met at Belgian port Zeebrugge on Tuesday to discuss energy cooperation.

The countries also agreed to connect their infrastructure by 2028 to transport hydrogen, as they attempt to increase industrial use of the low-carbon fuel.

"Our industries are intimately linked, for example in the chemical clusters, so it makes sense that also energy infrastructure is linked," De Croo told a news conference.

De Croo said Belgium was also aiming to double its throughput of liquefied natural gas to Germany, with work on the expansion starting this year.

(Reporting by Christian Levaux, Kate Abnett, Bart Meijer, Miranda Murray)

