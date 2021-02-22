Tio Tech A, a blank check company targeting technology-enabled businesses in Europe, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering.



The Berlin, Germany-based company plans to raise $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. Anchor investors Steadview Capital Mauritius and a subfund of BIT RAIF SICAV have indicated on $23 million worth of units in the offering. At the proposed deal size, Tio Tech A would command a market value of $375 million.



The company is led by Chairman Dominik Richter, the founder and CEO of HelloFresh (FRA: HFG), and CEO and Director Roman Kirsch, who has been co-founding and investing in digitally native consumer brands through his Rapid Pioneers Group since 2013. The company plans to target technology-enabled businesses in Europe, focusing on those with enterprise values in excess of $750 million.



Tio Tech A was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol TIOAU. Deutsche Bank is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Germany-based SPAC Tio Tech A files for a $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

