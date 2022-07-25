Germany back on path towards gas storage goals, says network regulator head

BERLIN, July 25 (Reuters) - Germany is back on the path of decent gas injection levels and the task is now to reach its target of 75% gas storage levels by Sept. 1, the head of the country's network regulator said on Twitter on Monday.

Klaus Mueller, head of the Bundesnetzagentur regulator, added that gas importer Uniper had also ended withdrawals from storage.

(Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Kim Coghill)

