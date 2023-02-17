Germany, Austria sign agreement on gas storage sites Haidach, 7fields

BERLIN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Germany and Austria on Friday signed an agreement to take on joint responsibility for using and filling the natural gas storage facilities Haidach and 7Fields and to transport stored gas volumes in case of a shortage situation.

The deal follows a memorandum of understanding agreed between Berlin and Vienna in July 2022, the countries' economy ministries said, adding that the two storage facilities, situated in Austria, had already been used by both German and Austrian companies in the past.

The agreement takes effect 30 days after signing, the ministries said.

(Writing by Rachel More, editing by Thomas Escritt)

