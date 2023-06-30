News & Insights

Germany auctions 1.94 mln spot carbon permits at 85.31 eur/t

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

June 30, 2023 — 05:03 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

(updates to include cover ratio)

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Germany sold 1.94 million spot EU carbon permits on EEX at 85.31 euros per tonne each on Friday, the exchange said. Date

Market area

Auction type

Auction Price

Amount auctioned Cover ratio 30-Jun-2023

Germany

EUA

85.3

1,939,500

1.86

29-Jun-2023

EU

EUA

86.6

2,409,000

2.12

21-Jun-2023

Poland

EUA

90.4

2,676,000

1.59

(Reporting by London Energy Desk (+442075423083))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.