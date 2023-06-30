Germany auctions 1.94 mln spot carbon permits at 85.31 eur/t

(updates to include cover ratio)
LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Germany sold 1.94 million spot EU carbon permits on EEX at 85.31 euros per tonne each on Friday, the exchange said. Date
Market area
Auction type
Auction Price
Amount auctioned Cover ratio 30-Jun-2023
Germany
EUA
85.3
1,939,500
1.86
29-Jun-2023
EU
EUA
86.6
2,409,000
2.12
21-Jun-2023
Poland
EUA
90.4
2,676,000
1.59
