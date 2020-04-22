PFE

Germany approves first trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

BERLIN, April 22 (Reuters) - Germany's vaccines regulator approved live human testing of a potential vaccine against the Covid-19 virus developed by German biotech company BioNTech 22UAy.F, the regulator said in a statement on Wednesday.

The trial, only the fourth worldwide of a preventive agent targeting the virus behind the global pandemic, will be conducted on 200 healthy people aged between 18 and 55 in the first stage, and on further people, including those at higher risk from the disease, in a second stage.

BioNTech said it was developing the vaccine candidate, named BNT162, together with its partner, pharma giant Pfizer PFE.N. Tests of the vaccine were also planned in the United States, once regulatory approval for testing on humans had been secured there.

