Markets

Germany agrees to terminate contract with accounting watchdog

Contributor
Thomas Seythal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

Germany will cancel its contract with the country's accounting watchdog FREP, a justice ministry spokesman said on Monday, after payments company Wirecard filed for insolvency last week in one of Germany's biggest fraud scandal.

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - Germany will cancel its contract with the country's accounting watchdog FREP, a justice ministry spokesman said on Monday, after payments company Wirecard WDIG.DE filed for insolvency last week in one of Germany's biggest fraud scandal.

A government official said on Sunday Berlin planned to terminate the contract.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular