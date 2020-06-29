Germany agrees to terminate contract with accounting watchdog

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - Germany will cancel its contract with the country's accounting watchdog FREP, a justice ministry spokesman said on Monday, after payments company Wirecard WDIG.DE filed for insolvency last week in one of Germany's biggest fraud scandal.

A government official said on Sunday Berlin planned to terminate the contract.

