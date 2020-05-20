Banking

Germany agrees on rescue package for Lufthansa - Der Spiegel

Contributor
Michael Nienaber Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

The German government has agreed on final details of a rescue package for struggling airline carrier Lufthansa , Der Spiegel magazine reported on Wednesday.

Adds government reaction, background

BERLIN, May 20 (Reuters) - The German government has agreed on final details of a rescue package for struggling airline carrier LufthansaLHAG.DE , Der Spiegel magazine reported on Wednesday.

Lufthansa is seeking to tap Germany's economic stabilisation fund to help it weather the coronavirus pandemic and what is expected to be a protracted travel slump.

The ministers in charge put the finishing touches on the bailout package and a government official was on his way to Frankfurt to seal the deal with airline managers, the magazine reported.

The German finance ministry and the economy ministry both declined to comment. A Lufthansa spokesperson also denied any statementon the media report.

The airline said on May 7 that it was negotiating a 9 billion euro bailout with the German government to ensure its future, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

Lufthansa said then that the package included a non-voting capital component, known as a so-called silent participation, a secured loan, and a capital increase which may leave the government with a shareholding of up to 25% plus one share.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Emma Thomasson, Madeline Chambers)

((michael.nienaber@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2888 5085; Reuters Messaging: michael.nienaber.reuters.com@reuters.net www.twitter.com/REUTERS_DE www.reuters.de))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    Level Up With Winnie Sun: Achieving Travel Dreams With A Modest Budget

    Big travel dreams usually come with a big travel price tag. But what if you wanted to achieve your grand vacation dreams on a modest budget? It’s not impossible, but you have to be smart.

    May 8, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular