Germany adds 54 bln euros to bonds to use for repo, energy spending

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Germany's finance agency said on Wednesday it had increased the size of the outstanding bonds on its own account to lend to investors in return for cash, helping cover financing needs arising from the energy crisis.

The finance agency, which manages Germany's debt, will increase the size of 18 bonds by 3 billion euros each, totalling 54 billion euros ($53.00 billion), on its own books to use in the market for repurchase agreements, or repos, where it lends bonds to investors in return for cash.

That will give the German government flexibility to cover financing needs arising from the energy crisis, the agency said.

The decision mirrors its strategy at the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020 which saw the agency increase holdings of its own bonds by 42 billion euros in the face of unexpected funding needs.

This latest increase was for bonds that the agency said were in high demand.

German government bonds are a key market collateral for investors in the euro zone, and have been short in supply after years of European Central Bank bond purchases. That shortage makes it hard for investors to borrow them in the repo market.

The finance agency usually retains a small amount of the bonds it sells in regular issuance on its own books, using them for repo transactions and lending them to investors in return for cash.

It can increase such operations to ensure markets function smoothly and did so earlier this year, when it upsized a bond in the aftermath of Ukraine's invasion to use in the repo market.

"It is obvious that the true reason is the impaired liquidity in Bunds; the latest auctions speak for themselves,” said Michael Leister, head of interest rate strategy as Commerzbank, referring to recent German debt sales that have seen historically weak demand.

LIMITED IMPACT?

Analysts have also been concerned about a scarcity of collateral causing dysfunction in already volatile markets around year-end, when portfolio managers bulk up on collateral to reduce risk over the holiday period, when liquidity is thin.

"It will definitely lower some concerns about year-end," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, senior rates strategist at Rabobank, calling the decision a "chunky-sized operation".

The German two-year swap spread, which measures the difference between the bond yield and the fixed leg of a two-year interest rate swap that investors pay to hedge against rising rates in exchange for floating-rate payments, narrowed by 6 basis points (bps) to 91 bps, the smallest gap since early September. <EURAB6E2Y=> DE2YT=RR

But it is still up around 60 bps this year, highlighting the shortage of available collateral. It recently touched its widest since the euro zone debt crisis.

"This reaction is rather tame considering the moves we had in recent months," Leister at Commerzbank said.

Analysts said support to the repo market from Germany's decision would likely be temporary.

With the European Central Bank deciding to renumerate government deposits at euro zone central banks only until April 30, debt offices are likely to have an incentive to cut larger cash balances, making them less likely to lend bonds to investors in the repo market in the future.

Details of the bonds increased in size are as follows (in billions of euros):

Security

Coupon

ISIN

Maturity

Volume

New volume

Federal Treasury note

DE0001104867

15-Dec-23

3.0

18

Federal bond

0.5

DE0001102374

15 Feb 25

3.0

30.5

Federal note 181

DE0001141810

11 Apr 25

3.0

23

Federal bond

1

DE0001102382

15 Aug 25

3.0

30.5

Federal bond

0.5

DE0001102390

15-Feb-26

3

33.5

Federal note 183

DE0001141836

10-Apr-26

3

28

Federal bond

DE0001102408

15-Apr-26

3

32.5

Federal bond

0.5

DE0001102424

15-Aug-27

3

32.5

Federal bond

0.5

DE0001102440

15-Feb-28

3

28.5

Federal bond

0.25

DE0001102457

15-Aug-28

3

28.5

Federal bond

DE0001102556

15-Nov-28

3

27

Federal bond

0.25

DE0001102465

15-Feb-29

3

29.5

Federal bond

DE0001102473

15-Aug-29

3

29.5

Federal bond

DE0001102499

15-Feb-30

3

28

Federal bond

DE0001102531

15-Feb-31

3

28

Federal bond

DE0001102580

15-Feb-32

3

31

Federal bond

1.25

DE0001102432

15-Aug-48

3

34.5

Federal bond

DE0001102572

15-Aug-52

3

19

Total

54.0

($1 = 1.0190 euros)

