German's watchdog widens probe of possible Wirecard insider trading

FRANKFURT, July 15 (Reuters) - Germany's financial watchdog is widening its examination into possible insider trading of Wirecard WDIG.DE shares to include any individuals who have sat on the company's management and supervisory boards in 2020, a BaFin spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The spokeswoman added that it was taking a close look at all Wirecard trades over the past few months for any irregularities.

