German zinc producer closes on coronavirus fallout

HAMBURG, May 19 (Reuters) - German zinc producer Metallwerk Dinslaken (MWD) said on Tuesday it will close permanently because of the economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis.

The company produces about 25,000 tonnes annually of secondary zinc and zinc alloys from scrap at its plant in Dinslaken and some 41 jobs will be lost.

The coronavirus shutdowns have greatly reduced availability of zinc scrap while zinc customers, especially in Italy, have cut zinc purchases, said a spokesman.

"We had to react because both raw material supplies and demand have come to a stop because of the coronavirus crisis," he said.

Existing contracts will be completed and the company then shut down, he said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Pratima Desai, editing by Louise Heavens)

