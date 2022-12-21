German yields struggle for direction, spreads tighten after repricing

By Stefano Rebaudo

Dec 21 (Reuters) - German borrowing costs were little changed, and spreads between the core and periphery tightened on Wednesday as investors anticipated little upside for yields in the short term after the repricing spurred by last week’s European Central Bank meeting.

While investors are concerned about more public spending in 2023 to fight the adverse impact of the energy crisis, the ECB pledged further rate hikes and said it would start reducing its bond holdings in March.

German short-dated yields were close to their highest in more than a decade, with the two-year yield down 0.5 basis points (bps) to 2.50%. On Tuesday, it hit 2.51%, its highest level since October 2008. It was around 2.2% before the ECB met.

"I think we are done, at least for now, after the yield rise which followed the ECB policy meeting last week," Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed income specialist at Allianz Global Investors, said.

Germany’s 10-year Bund yield DE10YT=RR, the bloc’s benchmark, was flat at 2.30%.

ECB euro short-term rate (ESTR) forwards EUESTECBF=ICAP price in the depo rate to peak at around 3.4% in summer 2023, from about 2.8% before last week's ECB meeting.

"Bond prices should hover around the current levels from today to year-end," Maxia added.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) shocked markets on Tuesday with a surprise tweak to its bond yield control that allows long-term interest rates to rise more, but analysts expect further spillover effects to be limited.

"Japanese buyers are already overweight U.S. dollar cash" and other currencies, said George Saravelos strategist at Deutsche Bank, referring to the impact of the BOJ policy shift.

"They will use it to buy yen and Japanese bonds as domestic yields rise. By extension, the domestic and foreign bond market adjustment is likely to be fairly orderly," he said, adding the biggest market impact is likely on forex.

Since last week's ECB policy meeting, German real yields have been in positive territory. The 10-year inflation-linked rate DE10YIL=RR was at 0.14%. It hit its highest level since February 2014 at 0.273% on Oct. 21.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR fell 7 bps to 4.40%, with the closely watched spread between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR tightening to 210 bps.

The TLTRO repayments will settle today. Euro zone banks are set to repay early another 447.5 billion euros ($475.69 billion) in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank.

"In theory, this should support the transmission (of the money market) into the new 2% ECB depo rate," Commerzbank's Rieger argued, adding that the new rate on repo specials was bid at around 1.75%.

