German yields spike to 2018 highs as U.S. inflation surges

By Joice Alves and Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Euro zone government debt yields jumped on Thursday with German 10-year yields reaching levels unseen since 2018 after stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data triggered a broad bond selloff on both sides of the Atlantic.

Benchmark yields on U.S. Treasury 10-year debt US10YT=RR crossed the psychologically important level of 2% as U.S. consumer prices made their biggest annual rise in four decades, prompting investors to raise the odds of a 50 bps rate hike in March by the U.S Federal Reserve.

Yields on benchmark German 10-year debt rose eight basis points to 0.3%, a high not touched since December 2018.

"A rising tide lifts all ships," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Group in London.

"The reaction in core bond markets largely looks like a contagion effect and the understanding that if the Fed outstrips the ECB (European Central Bank) too aggressively, it will only add to the euro zone inflation backdrop."

Yields on peripheral debt, including Italy IT10YT=RR, also jumped, with 10-year bond yields rising up 15 bps at 1.924% a level untouched since May 2020.

Italy's 10-year inflation-linked government bond yield iT10YIL=RR also rose meaningfully into positive territory.

Interest rate hike expectations have been rising on both sides of the Atlantic in recent days as policymakers have struck a hawkish stance in the face of surging inflation readings.

Money markets are expecting a first ECB rate hike as soon as June after ECB President Christine Lagarde signalled last week for the first time that a rate hike in 2022 could be a possibility to curb inflation.

Dovish comments by the ECB's chief economist, Philip Lane, on Thursday failed to douse expectations of as much as 50 bps in cumulative rate hikes by the end of 2022.

Euro zone inflation will return to trend without significant policy tightening by the ECB, Lane said, defending his long-held view that the current record-high inflation rate in the euro zone was temporary.

The widely watched transatlantic spread or the gap between 10-year U.S. and German government debt widened to as much as 174 bps but remained still some distance from an April 2021 high of 194 bps hit at end-January.

