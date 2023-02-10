German yields set for biggest weekly rise of 2023

By Stefano Rebaudo

Feb 10 (Reuters) - German government bond yields edged higher on Friday, heading for the most significant weekly rise of 2023 as European Central Bank policymakers fought back against expectations for a quick end to the monetary tightening cycle.

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said late on Thursday that the ECB must act decisively to prevent inflation expectations from rising far above its 2% target, reaffirming his call for more interest rate increases.

Several ECB policymakers have warned against expectations for a dovish stance from the central bank, including ECB Vice-Presidents Luis de Guindos, Klaas Knot and Isabel Schnabel.

Markets have priced in 100 bps of further rate hikes as the ECB August 2023 euro short-term rate (ESTR) forward EUESTECBF=ICAP was around 3.5%, implying a deposit rate at 3.6%.

It was at 3.3% before last week's ECB meeting and dropped as low as 3.2% right after it.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark of the bloc, rose 5 basis points (bps) to 2.36% and is about to close the week up 16.5 bps, its biggest rise of 2023.

"There has been a lot of volatility and not much directionality," said Chris Attfield, European rates strategist at HSBC, adding the 10-year Bund yield has already reached its peak.

"After this week’s comments from ECB policymakers, the market is on the hawkish side, but it might quickly change direction if headlines suggest otherwise," he said.

Market participants will closely watch U.S. data for confirmation of the disinflationary narrative they picked up from last week's speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The University of Michigan consumer confidence survey is due on Friday, while the U.S. consumer price index is scheduled for release next Tuesday.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR, the benchmark for the periphery, rose 8 bps to 4.21%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR widening to 183 bps.

Euro zone banks will repay another 36.6 billion euros ($39.15 billion) in ECB loans early, a move that may help the central bank's fight against inflation by mopping up cash.

The ECB said late on Tuesday it would set the maximum rate it pays on government deposits at the ESTR minus 20 basis points as of May 1, triggering a selloff in German bonds. Prices move inversely with yields.

Many analysts expected the central bank to return to the previous 0% remuneration, after temporarily raising it to the ESTR level in September 2022.

Attractive remuneration provides incentives for a reduction of government cash holdings, which otherwise would increase demand for core bonds, applying downward pressure to yields.

Germany's 2-year yield was up 2 bps at 2.7%, toward a weekly rise of 16 bps, the biggest since the week ending Dec. 23.

The spread between 2-year interest rate swaps and German yields DE2IRS2Y=RR, was at 61.5 bps, after tightening to a three-week low at 55.7 bps on Wednesday.

HSBC's Attfield expects the short-end German yield to weaken versus interest rate swaps.

"Spreads are not tightening (now) as markets probably wait for the impact of the QT," he said.

The ECB plans to reduce bonds bought under its Asset Purchase Programme (APP) by 15 billion euros on average per month from March to June, in a process called quantitative tightening (QT).

($1 = 0.9349 euros)

