German yields plunge, spreads widen on declining risk appetite

June 22 (Reuters) - German government bond yields fell sharply and spreads between core and periphery yields widened on Wednesday with investors grabbing safe-haven assets as risk appetite falls amid persistent worries about the economic outlook.

World stock markets and oil prices slumped on concern over rising interest rates and the threat of recessions.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the bloc's benchmark, fell 10 basis points (bps) to 1.66%. It hit its highest since January 2014 at 1.926% on Thursday. DE10YT=RR

"Today’s UK inflation data fed into this story about inflation, central banks being more restrictive, and recession fears," Wolfgang Bauer, fund manager at M&G Investments said.

Soaring food prices pushed British consumer price inflation to a 40-year high of 9.1% last month.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said he was leaving the 5-Star Movement to form a new parliamentary group backing the government, in a move that threatens to bring instability to Prime Minister Mario Draghi's coalition.

"This move might trigger a bit of volatility, but I don't think it will weigh much with the (Italian-German) spread at the current levels," said Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed income specialist at Allianz Global Investors.

"At the moment, I don't see any consequences for the stability of the Draghi government," he added.

Italy's 10-year yield fell 5 bps to 3.74%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields widening 5 bps to 207. IT10YT=RR, DE10IT10=RR

"Political risks are a bit under the radar despite French elections and the risk of Giuseppe Conte (leader of the 5-Star Movement) leaving the ruling coalition in Italy. A potential shift towards no-firm believers in the euro zone is currently underpriced," M&G Investments' Bauer added.

Investors will focus on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee later in the session. The U.S. central bank is poised to deliver another bigger-than-usual rate hike in July as it seeks to tame inflation at more than three times its 2% goal.

"The main issue is how he will reply to questions about the difficult balance of fighting inflation while avoiding a recession," Rohan Khanna, research strategist at UBS, said.

"His answers will have implications for other central banks and global growth expectations," he added.

Analysts reckon that the tool to prevent an excessive divergence in borrowing costs across the euro area that the European Central Bank announced last week would make it easier for the ECB to tighten its monetary policy.

"The impression thus thickens that they (ECB's doves) could aim for a gentlemen's agreement, offering higher rates in return for more profound changes to the ECB's role in the monetary union," Commerzbank analysts said in a note to clients.

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday the tool to combat rising government debt yields in some euro zone countries should not interfere with the bank's aim to control inflation.

"It seems to us that the macro environment is conducive of rates testing higher levels still, with 3.5% and 2% the obvious near term targets for 10Y Treasuries and Bund," ING analysts said in a note.

