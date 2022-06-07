German yields fall from multi-year highs, spreads widen ahead of ECB

By Stefano Rebaudo

June 7 (Reuters) - German government bond yields fell on Tuesday after briefly hitting fresh multi-year highs, with some analysts arguing that markets have already priced in a lot in terms of European Central Bank's monetary tightening.

A larger than expected rate hike in Australia coupled with a U.S. bond selloff overnight provided some earlier downside pressure on bond prices, which move inversely with yields.

Investors still fear that the ECB might tighten aggressively, giving up on president Christine Lagarde's commitment to raising rates gradually.

U.S. Treasury yields rose to 3-1/2-week highs with data on Friday expected to show still high inflation.

Australia's central bank raised interest rates by the most in 22 years and flagged more tightening to come.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield was down 1 basis point (bps) to 1.31% after hitting a fresh 8-year high at 1.343%. DE10YT=RR

The 2-year and 5-year yields hit fresh 11-year and 9-year highs at 0.697% and 1.079%. DE2YT=RRDE5YT=RR

Italy's 10-year bond yield was up 7 bps to 1.48% after hitting its highest since November 2018 at 3.55%. DE10YT=RR

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields widened by 8.5 bps at 216 DE10IT10=RR, after tightening the day before on news that the ECB was planning a new bond-buying programme to avoid a spike in peripheral bond yields.

Money markets are currently pricing in 130 bps of ECB rate hikes by year-end, which involves at least one 50 bps move in 2022. ECBWATCH

"It is hard to imagine the statement and press conference pre-committing to hikes in July and September as members have done through less official channels," ING analysts said.

"This raises the risk of a knee-jerk drop in yields into and after the meeting, even if we think this move will be short-lived," they added.

Analysts expect the ECB to announce -- at its forthcoming meeting on 9 June -- the end of its net asset purchases and to confirm that policy rate lift-off will start in July.

"The key piece of information we seek from this meeting is how aligned the monetary policy statement will be to the policy blog published on 23 May by Christine Lagarde," Citi analysts said in a research note.

Lagarde said last month she saw the ECB's deposit rate at zero or "slightly above" by the end of September.

"A high level of alignment would point to a gradual increase in rates and a more predictable policy. A lower level of alignment would point to a faster pace of rate hikes, but also a more erratic policy, with more fragmentation risk as a consequence," Citi analysts added.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Gareth Jones)

