German yields edge lower, periphery outperforms, focus on Ukraine, ECB

Feb 17 (Reuters) - German government bond yields edged lower on Thursday as investors fretted about the outcome of the Ukrainian crisis amid conflicting statements about a potential Russian invasion.

The Kremlin said on Thursday it was deeply concerned with a flare-up in violence, after Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces traded accusations that each had fired across a ceasefire line.

Investors also focused on European Central Bank speakers, with policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos providing some dovish comments on Thursday by saying any premature tightening of policy would only hurt the economy and stimulus should be withdrawn gradually.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark of the bloc, fell 1 basis point to 0.27%, after hitting its highest since December 2018 at 0.331% on Wednesday.

“These days are tricky because a lot will be driven by what happens on the geopolitical front,” Andrew Mulliner, head of Global Aggregate Strategies at Janus Henderson, said.

“But even without an escalation in Ukraine, we don't see 10-year Bund yields moving materially higher from their recent highs as we expect inflation pressures to fade,” he added.

Peripheral bond prices - which move inversely with yields - outperformed their peers after underperforming following the ECB's hawkish shift on Feb. 3.

TAKING A BREATH

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield fell 4 bps to 1.87% IT10YT=RR while the spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields tightened 3 bps to 159. DE10IT10=RR

Spanish and Portuguese bond yields dropped respectively 3 and 2.5 basis points. ES10YT=RR, PT10YT=RR

"There is a very high short base across core and peripheral bonds, especially in the latter; this is one of the reasons why a recent bond selloff is currently taking a breath," BofA fixed income strategist Erjon Satko said.

"The spread positioning may have peaked at least temporarily," Satko added, arguing that the German-Italian yield spread will hardly widen beyond 150-170 basis points in the short term.

Janus Henderson’s Mulliner argued: “I believe markets will test wider levels (of the Italian-German yield spread) than the current ones if the ECB keeps pushing to tighten policy. Markets want to understand just where the backstroke is.

“I expect the yield spread to be north of 200 basis points at some point this year."

Investors were also digesting Federal Reserve minutes released late on Wednesday. Fed officials last month agreed it was time to raise rates, but also that any decisions would depend on a meeting-by-meeting analysis of data.

“To be fair, this (January's Fed meeting) was before the 7.5% consumer price index (CPI) print last week,” Deutsche Bank analysts said. “Nevertheless, markets liked the lack of incremental hawkishness.”

