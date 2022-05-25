German yields edge lower on worries about economic outlook

By Stefano Rebaudo

May 25 (Reuters) - German government bond yields edged lower on Wednesday after falling sharply the day before, while concerns about the economic outlook dampened risk appetite and expectations about the European Central Bank's monetary tightening.

Flash Purchasing Managers' Indexes released on Tuesday of the euro zone's services and manufacturing sectors fell respectively well below and short of expectations.

Stocks moved cautiously higher on Wednesday before minutes of the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting are released, while New Zealand's dollar soared as its central bank joined those now aggressively jacking up interest rates.

The Fed will release the minutes from its May 3-4 policy meeting at 1800 GMT.

"The bond market lacks clear direction as it doesn't know what will happen with the ECB, while concerns about the economy continue to weigh," said Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed income specialist at Allianz Global Investors.

Germany's 10-year government bond DE10YT=RR yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, dropped 0.5 basis points (bps) to 0.943%, after falling 7 bps on Tuesday.

"I expect the 10-year Bund yield to float around 1% and the Italian-German yield spread to remain at around 200 bps before any clear indication about next ECB moves, which I think the central bank will provide in its next policy meeting," Maxia added.

Investors' focus remained on ECB speakers after recent comments from the euro zone central bank's president Christine Lagarde broadly confirmed analysts' expectations about future rate hikes, albeit at a gradual pace.

ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday the central bank should curb stimulus gradually, avoiding the risk of a "normalisation tantrum".

Lagarde has advocated a gradual approach to monetary tightening while asserting the ECB is free to observe and react to the effects on the economy and the inflation outlook as rates rise.

"Lagarde's forward hikes serve as a tranquilliser for euro rates markets. Despite ongoing noise from the hawks, markets continue to focus on her guidance of steady 25 bps hikes," said Michael Leister, head of interest rates strategy at Commerzbank, in a note to clients.

Investment banks pointed to hawkish policymaker Robert Holzmann who said on Tuesday that a 50 bps hike in July would be appropriate, and to Latvia's central bank governor Martins Kazaks, who argued that the ECB shouldn't rule out 50 bps hikes.

"The decline in yields has been more muted after there was further chatter about a potential 50 bps hike from the ECB," Deutsche Bank analysts said.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield fell 3.5 bps to 2.933% IT10YT=RR, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields just below 200 bps at 198 bps. DE10IT10=RR

Tightening yield spreads between the core and peripheral bonds usually reflect expectations of a more dovish stance from the ECB, as the most indebted countries benefit the most from monetary support.

