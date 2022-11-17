German yields edge lower amid dovish comments from ECB officials

By Stefano Rebaudo

Nov 17 (Reuters) - German government bond yields edged down on Thursday amid dovish remarks from European Central Bank (ECB) officials and speculation the Federal Reserve might slow its pace of policy tightening.

ECB doves made a case for increased caution in policy tightening, but analysts mentioned in particular statements by Robert Holzmann – a policy hawk – that they perceived as dovish.

"When arch-hawk Holzmann of the Austrian central bank is mindful that too strong tightening would not just lead to stagnation but to a recession, then markets should take note," ING analysts said in a note to clients.

Citi analysts said Holzmann's statement supported the "view that the ECB will slow its rate hikes especially after passing the 2% policy rate mark in December".

Yields on short-dated U.S TreasuriesUS2YT=RR were flat in London trade, while the inversion in key parts of the yield curve deepened following strong U.S. retail sales data late on Wednesday.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR briefly hit its lowest since Oct. 5 at 1.95%.

By 1141 GMT, it was down 1.5 basis points (bps) at 1.99%, still above an intraday low hit on Thursday last week at 1.963% when U.S. inflation data triggered speculation the Federal Reserve might slow its tightening pace.

The German 2-year yield DE2YT=RR, which is the most sensitive to changes in policy rates, was still around 20 bps above the levels seen after U.S. inflation data.

It was down 2.5 bps at 2.09%.

The most significant change from last week was an inversion of the German curve, with the gap between 2-year and 10-year German yields DE2DE10=RR at -9 bps on Thursday from above zero. The spread hit the deepest since June 2008 late on Wednesday at -12.2 bps.

A curve inversion suggests interest rates will be lower in the future. Market participants said it could be a precursor of a recession or a signal that central banks will win their battle against inflation soon and will be able to ease monetary policy and let the economy grow.

Italy's 10-year bond yield IT10YT=RR was up 3.5 bps at 3.97% after hitting a fresh 2-month low at 3.88% earlier on Thursday. The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR widened to 196 bps after hitting its tightest since July at 186.9 on Wednesday.

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt started his medium-term fiscal statement to Parliament.

Britain's economy is forecast to shrink next year, Hunt said as he began outlining how he and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will raise taxes and cut spending to repair the public finances.

Market participants expected Hunt to bury Britain's failed "Trussonomics" experiment.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Mark Potter)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com;))

