German yields edge higher, 10-year ready to test zero level

Jan 18 (Reuters) - German government bond yields edged higher on Tuesday, with the 10-year heading towards zero while financial markets fretted about more hawkish moves from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Fed will meet next week and officials’ recent comments have bolstered expectations for a March policy tightening and highlighted the central bank is ready to act in the face of stubbornly high inflation.

U.S. Treasury yields jumped along the curve on Tuesday, lifting the shorter end to new pandemic highs, while the 10-year yield rose 5 basis points to 1.84% in early London trade US10YT=RR.

Analysts see a slower normalization path in the euro zone, after the massive pandemic stimulus, but also a high degree of transmission of higher yields from the United States to Europe.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, rose 0.5 basis point, after touching a new high since May 2019 at -0.08%.

German 5-year and 2-year yields briefly hit their highest since March 2019, respectively at -0.324% and -0.554% DE5YT=RR, DE2YT=RR, while the 30-year yield touched its highest since June 2021 at 0.282% DE30YT=RR.

“With pressure via U.S. Treasuries resuming this morning, the market remains vulnerable, and Bunds look set to test the 0% yield before long,” Commerzbank analysts said.

“We thus prefer tactical shorts above this level,” they added in a note to clients.

But geopolitical concerns might boost demand for safe-haven assets, driving yields lower, after talks between Moscow and Western states on Russia's deployment of tens of thousands of troops along Ukraine's border ended with no breakthrough.

“Tensions between Russia and Ukraine will be somewhat of a wild card over the next few weeks, although the general tone is tilted towards the heated rate hike discussion in the U.S. leading to higher yields, with the European bond universe not immune to spillover effects,” Unicredit analysts said.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan added upward pressure on rates after it upgraded its inflation forecasts and flagged heightening chances the commodity-driven price hikes will broaden, the latest sign of its conviction Japan is emerging sustainably out of deflation.

Bond supply was also in investors' focus after Belgium started the sale of a new 10-year bond at syndication, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters, while Germany will be in the primary market with an auction.

