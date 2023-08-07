German yield curve narrows inversion as traders expect higher for longer rates

By Stefano Rebaudo

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The German yield curve narrowed its inversion on Monday as investors expected the European Central Bank (ECB) to keep rates at high levels for longer to fight sticky inflation while the euro area's economy is holding up.

Investor morale in the euro zone unexpectedly rose in August, ending three consecutive months of decline as inflation lost some of its explosive power, but there are no signs of a lasting turnaround in sentiment, a survey showed on Monday.

"The recent steepening of the yield curve in the euro area was mainly driven by global factors, starting with the bond selloff in U.S. government bonds," said Emmanouil Karimalis, macro rates strategist at UBS.

But markets are also expecting a "higher for longer rates scenario as the fight to tame inflation will remain challenging, and the economy is holding up pretty well," he added. "Selling pressure will remain on long-dated bonds as the ECB must keep rates at high levels."

Germany's 10-year government bond yields DE10YT=RR, the euro area's benchmark, rose 6 basis points (bps) to 2.60%. Bond prices move inversely with yields.

An inverted curve, which is usually a reliable indicator of a future recession, means markets are pricing events which would trigger rate cuts by central banks.

The gap between 2-year and 10-year German yields DE2DE10=RR hit -57.5 bps the highest level since June 9.

Short-dated borrowing costs are anchored to market bets on the policy path which still see an ECB deposit facility rate slightly below 4% by year-end.

Money markets see a 60% chance of another 25 bps rate hike by year-end and less than a 50% chance of the same move in September. December 2023 ECB euro short-term rate forwards EUESTECBF=ICAP were at 3.8%, implying market expectations for a depo rate at 3.9% by year-end.

The depo rate is currently at 3.75%.

Germany’s 2-year yields DE2YT=RR was flat at 3.18%.

Analysts argued that the selloff in U.S. Treasuries cut short after mixed jobs data on Friday, but the Treasury supply hitting the market this week could still pressure rates higher. Bond yields move inversely with prices.

Fitch downgraded the United States' credit rating, and the Treasury Department announced an offering of $103 billion in Treasuries as it faced a growing deficit and the need to balance the overall profile of its debt issues.

Some investors expect euro area core rates to be partially insulated from global spillovers as the ECB has lost its hawkish bite and data still show a mixed picture.

Late last month, hawkish ECB officials, including Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot, said a rate hike in September might not be necessary.

The Bundesbank said on Friday it would stop remunerating deposits for the German public sector from October, in a move that could make investors rush into short-dated bonds.

"A BuBill run cannot be excluded, and scarcity speculation looks set to intensify further in coming months," said Michael Leister, head of interest rates strategy at Commerzbank.

"Particularly, the Finanzagentur should continue to provide sufficient collateral to the market and stand ready to counter disruptive scarcity if needed," he added.

Germany's 1-year yields DE1YT=RR slipped 8 bps to 3.56%.

The German Finance Agency sold 1.216 billion euros of 12-month Bubill with an average yield of 3.526%.

Investors will scrutinise U.S. inflation data due later this week for fresh clues about future moves by the Federal Reserve.

BofA said in a research note: "(The) July CPI report will likely be another soft report and point to moderation." It forecast "a strong" 0.1% month-on-month and a decline in the yearly rate to 4.6%, the lowest level since September 2021.

