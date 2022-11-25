German yield curve hits deepest inversion since 1992

November 25, 2022 — 02:51 am EST

Written by Harry Robertson for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Germany's yield curve reached its deepest inversion since 1992 late on Thursday and remained there on Friday in the wake of new economic data.

The gap between the 2-year DE2YT=RR and 10-year German government bond yields DE10YT=RR fell to -27 basis points on Thursday, and was last at -26 basis points on Friday. That was the widest inversion since Oct. 1992, according to Refinitiv data.

Longer-dated yields falling below shorter-dated yields is uncommon and is seen by many economists as a precursor to a recession.

When longer-dated yields are lower, it suggests investors expect the central bank to raise interest rates in the short-term before cutting them later to deal with slowing growth.

GfK survey data released Friday morning showed German consumer sentiment improved slightly heading into December, but came in below analysts' expectations. Separate data showed the country's economy grew more than expected in the third-quarter, at 0.4%.

