German wholesale prices see sharpest fall in over three years

Adds details, background

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - German wholesale prices took their sharpest fall in almost three-and-a-half years in October, according to data published by the federal statistics office on Wednesday, another sign of easing inflationary pressures in Europe's largest economy.

Wholesale prices fell by 4.2% in October compared with the same month last year mainly due to cheaper mineral oil products, the sharpest decline since May 2020, according to the office.

Mineral oil products such as petrol, which rose particularly sharply following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, were down 16.8% compared with a year earlier.

Month-on-month, October wholesale prices were down 0.7%.

Easing price pressures in wholesale trade point to lower inflation rates in Germany in the coming months. Wholesalers are the link between manufacturers and consumers, and price reductions usually reach consumers with a delay.

Inflation had eased to 3.0% in October, its lowest level since August 2021.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Rene Wagner, editing by Kirsti Knolle and Linda Pasquini)

((miranda.murray@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.