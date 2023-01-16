German wholesale prices rise in December but at slower pace

Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

January 16, 2023 — 02:23 am EST

Written by Miranda Murray, Paul Carrel, Maria Martinez for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Germany's wholesale price index rose in December compared with the same month last year although at a slower pace than in previous months, according to data released on Monday.

Wholesale prices rose by 12.8% on the year, compared with a November reading of 14.9%, the federal statistics office reported. Wholesale price growth peaked in April, with a 23.8% year-on-year increase.

Compared with November 2022, the index saw a slight dip in December, falling 1.6%.

High wholesale prices are driven mainly by increased prices for raw materials and intermediate products. In December, the prices of mineral oil products rose 22.8% compared with December 2021, having the largest impact in the wholesale price index, Destatis said.

