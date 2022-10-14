German wholesale prices jump further in September

Germany's wholesale price index surged in September, driven mainly by higher costs for raw materials and intermediate products, according to data released on Friday.

Wholesale prices rose by 19.9% on the year and 1.6% on the previous month, compared to August readings of 18.9% and 0.1% respectively, the federal statistics office reported.

