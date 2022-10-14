German wholesale prices jump further in September

BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Germany's wholesale price index surged in September, driven mainly by higher costs for raw materials and intermediate products, according to data released on Friday.

Wholesale prices rose by 19.9% on the year and 1.6% on the previous month, compared to August readings of 18.9% and 0.1% respectively, the federal statistics office reported.

The office offers more detailed economic data on its website.

(Reporting by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel)

