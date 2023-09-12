News & Insights

German wholesale prices continue downward trend in August

September 12, 2023 — 02:14 am EDT

Written by Maria Martinez and Friederike Heine for Reuters

BERLIN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - German wholesale prices fell for the fifth month in a row in Augustdue to lower prices for mineral oil products, data from the federal statistics office showed on Tuesday.

Wholesale prices declined by 2.7% in August compared to the same month last year, according to the data.

Easing price pressures in wholesale trade point to lower inflation rates in Germany in the coming months. Wholesalers are the link between manufacturers and consumers and price reductions usually reach consumers with a delay.

Germany's headline inflation rate fell to 6.4% in August.

Month on month, wholesale prices were up 0.2%, the data showed.

