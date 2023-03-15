German wholesale price index up 8.9% y/y in February

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN MANG

March 15, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - Germany's wholesale price index rose in February compared with the same month last year, according to data released on Wednesday.

Wholesale prices increased by 8.9% on the year, the federal statistics office reported. Compared with January, the index was up 0.1%.

