German wholesale price index up 8.9% y/y in February

BERLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - Germany's wholesale price index rose in February compared with the same month last year, according to data released on Wednesday.

Wholesale prices increased by 8.9% on the year, the federal statistics office reported. Compared with January, the index was up 0.1%.

The office offers more detailed economic data on its website.

(Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Paul Carrel)

((friederike.heine@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.