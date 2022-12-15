German wholesale price index eases in November

December 15, 2022 — 02:07 am EST

Written by Rachel More for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Germany's wholesale price index eased in November compared to the previous month, as signs mounted that inflation could peak in Europe's largest economy, according to data released on Thursday.

Wholesale prices rose by 14.9% on the year, compared to an October reading of 17.4%, the federal statistics office reported.

