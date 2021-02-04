US Markets
German watchdog orders Goldman Sachs to prevent money laundering, terrorist financing

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Germany's financial watchdog Bafin has ordered Goldman Sachs GS.N to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing, it said on Thursday.

Bafin said it had asked Goldman Sachs to comply with due diligence obligations regarding customers and risk analysis according to anti-money laundering law.

Goldman Sachs was not immediately available for comment.

