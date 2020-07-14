Markets

German watchdog files new Wirecard insider trading complaint

Contributors
Hans Seidenstuecker Reuters
Alexander Huebner Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

The German financial watchdog BaFin said on Tuesday that it had filed a complaint with Munich prosecutors over a further episode of alleged insider trading in Wirecard.

Updates with details

FRANKFURT/MUNICH, July 14 (Reuters) - The German financial watchdog BaFin said on Tuesday that it had filed a complaint with Munich prosecutors over a further episode of alleged insider trading in Wirecard WDIG.DE.

BaFin said the transaction took place on June 24, the day before Wirecard filed for insolvency.

It said it involved a 6.6 million euro ($7.52 million) sale in shares by MB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH. That is the investment vehicle of the former chief executive Markus Braun, once one of the collapsed payment company's largest shareholders.

A law firm representing Braun didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

A further sale of 3.4 million euros in shares by the same investment company is also under investigation, a spokeswoman for BaFin said.

($1 = 0.8774 euros)

(Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker and Alexander Huebner; writing by Tom Sims. Editing by Jane Merriman and Nick Macfie)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular