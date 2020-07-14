German watchdog files new Wirecard insider trading complaint

FRANKFURT/MUNICH, July 14 (Reuters) - The German financial watchdog BaFin said on Tuesday that it had filed a complaint with Munich prosecutors over an additional episode of alleged insider trading in Wirecard WDIG.DE.

BaFin said the trade in question took place on June 24 by MB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.

