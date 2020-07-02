Markets

German watchdog chief calls Wirecard "massive criminal act"

FRANKFURT, July 2 (Reuters) - The head of Germany's financial watchdog on Thursday called the accounting scandal at collapsed Wirecard WDIG.DE "a massive criminal act".

"It is plain vanilla, old-fashioned criminal behaviour," BaFin president Felix Hufeld said in an online panel discussion.

