German VDMA engineering association confirms 2022, 2023 forecasts

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Germany's VDMA engineering association on Tuesday confirmed its forecasts for the sector for this year and next, projecting 1% real production growth in 2022 and a 2% decline in 2023.

The VDMA said high inflation, the fallout from the war in Ukraine, material shortages and supply chain problems were weighing on manufacturers but that the sector was robust.

"The companies in the machinery and plant engineering sector have once again demonstrated their innovative strength and adaptability," VDMA President Karl Haeusgen said in a statement, adding that China will remain important for the German engineering sector for the foreseeable future.

