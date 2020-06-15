US Markets
German vaccine developer CureVac plans U.S. listing - report

Joseph Nasr Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

German vaccine maker CureVac plans to raise funds by selling stock in an initial public offering in the United States, Die Welt newspaper reported on Monday, citing finance ministry documents.

A spokesman for CureVac declined to comment on the report, which said the listing would take place on the Nasdaq.

The German government plans to take a stake of about 23% in in unlisted CureVac by backing a 300 million euro ($337 million) capital increase to fund the biotech company's further development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

