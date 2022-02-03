German vaccine commission recommends Novavax vaccine for adults

BERLIN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Germany's expert panel on vaccine use (STIKO) said on Thursday that it would recommend Novavax's NVAX.O protein-based COVID-19 vaccine as a first shot for people older than 18 years.

It said a booster shot should be given with an mRNA vaccine, and particularly vulnerable people should also receive a second booster with an mRNA vaccine.

Stiko also updated its booster shot recommendation and now advises at-risk people and health workers to get a second booster shot against the coronavirus with an mRNA vaccine.

Novavax's vaccine uses a different technology than the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer PFE.N/BioNTech BNTX.O and Moderna MRNA.O or the Johnson and Johnson JNJ.N shot.

