AZN

German vaccine authority recommends AstraZeneca vaccine for older people - FAZ newspaper

Contributor
Thomas Escritt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Germany's vaccine authority will recommend AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for over-65s, the Frankfurter Allgemeine reported, news that promises an easing of the supply constraints that have slowed the country's vaccine roll-out.

BERLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - Germany's vaccine authority will recommend AstraZeneca's AZN.L coronavirus vaccine for over-65s, the Frankfurter Allgemeine reported, news that promises an easing of the supply constraints that have slowed the country's vaccine roll-out.

The newspaper reported on Thursday that the Permanent Vaccine Commission's (STIKO) recommendation had already been written, but was still being discussed internally before being made public.

STIKO could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Riham Alkousa)

((thomas.escritt@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33579 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters